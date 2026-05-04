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Suspect wanted for attempted murder takes his own life during attempted arrest, deputies say
CLINTON — A suspect wanted for attempted murder took his own life as authorities were attempting to take him into custody on Monday, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said that around 10:35 a.m., members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force attempted to arrest a suspect, later identified as Nicholas Cunningham, who was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for attempted murder. Officers said that while they were attempting to arrest Cunningham, he took his own life.
According to the sheriff's office, no shots were fired by the task force, and no use of force was used in the attempted arrest. The sheriff's office also said that it was not involved in the apprehension efforts.
Cunningham was one of two people named as suspects in connection with an April 2 shooting on Charles Drive that left one person injured. On April 24, Corente Anderson was arrested in connection with the shooting.
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