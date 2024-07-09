Deputies recover 4-year-old's body from water behind Vinton Welcome Center; mother arrested

VINTON — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies recovered the body of a 4-year-old in the water behind a welcome center on I-10 near the Texas border and arrested the boy's mother for failing to report the missing child, KATC reports.

Deputies say someone found the body floating in the water behind the Vinton Welcome Center around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. CPSO's Marine Division was able to recover the body. After this, his body was brought to Beaumont for an autopsy, Sheriff Stitch Guillory said at a Tuesday press conference. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

The boy's one-year-old brother was spotted by a trucker as the baby was crawling in a ditch near Interstate 10, deputies said.

"We call him our miracle baby because it's a miracle he's still alive," Guillory said, adding that the child was brought to a hospital but seemed to be ok.

Aaliyah N. Jack, 25, was identified as the mother of both boys and was arrested in Mississippi on a warrant for failure to report a missing child. The boys were both last seen in the company with Jack, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was at the welcome center Monday afternoon and saw anything suspicious to call them at (337) 491-3605.