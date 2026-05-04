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The Town of Kentwood reopens community center park following upgrades to the facility
KENTWOOD — The Town of Kentwood reopened a park that was previously closed for upgrades on Monday.
The Kentwood Community Center Mini Park on Avenue F was previously closed for two months as upgrades to the facility were made.
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The town hosted a ceremony to celebrate the park's reopening on Monday. The upgrades were a combined effort between the Town of Kentwood, the Kentwood Chamber of Commerce and Kentwood's Recreation Program Department.
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