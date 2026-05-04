The Town of Kentwood reopens community center park following upgrades to the facility

KENTWOOD — The Town of Kentwood reopened a park that was previously closed for upgrades on Monday.

The Kentwood Community Center Mini Park on Avenue F was previously closed for two months as upgrades to the facility were made.

The town hosted a ceremony to celebrate the park's reopening on Monday. The upgrades were a combined effort between the Town of Kentwood, the Kentwood Chamber of Commerce and Kentwood's Recreation Program Department.