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State Sen. Larry Selders in hospital after medical emergency
BATON ROUGE - State Sen. Larry Selders has been hospitalized following a serious medical emergency, his office announced Sunday afternoon.
"Senator Larry Selders is currently hospitalized following a serious medical emergency involving his heart. He is receiving care from his medical team and is surrounded by loved ones," a social media post said.
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The post said he will be temporarily unavailable, but his office remains open.
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Selders was elected in 2025 and represents Dist. 14, East Baton Rouge Parish.
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