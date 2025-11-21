Latest Weather Blog
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl next Saturday
OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss' athletic director issued a statement Friday saying football head coach Lane Kiffin's decision on whether he leaves the program will come following their game versus Mississippi State.
Kiffin has been connected to LSU and Florida's open head coaching decisions; Athletic Director Keith Carter said the program wanted the team to focus on the Egg Bowl next Saturday.
"Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game," Carter said. "An announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."
Read the full statement here:
Let’s lock in and focus on keeping the Golden Egg! pic.twitter.com/5xPfDozhl2— Keith Carter (@KeithCarterOM) November 21, 2025
