81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl next Saturday

44 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, November 21 2025 Nov 21, 2025 November 21, 2025 3:33 PM November 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss' athletic director issued a statement Friday saying football head coach Lane Kiffin's decision on whether he leaves the program will come following their game versus Mississippi State.

Kiffin has been connected to LSU and Florida's open head coaching decisions; Athletic Director Keith Carter said the program wanted the team to focus on the Egg Bowl next Saturday.

"Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday's game," Carter said. "An announcement on Coach Kiffin's future is expected the Saturday following the game."

Read the full statement here:

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days