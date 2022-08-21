Latest Weather Blog
Report: LSU running back John Emery suspended for first two games of 2022 season
After days of speculation that once again LSU running back John Emery was having academic issues that could shorten his 2022 season, Sunday confirmed the rumor mill's stirring. Brody Miller of The Athletic reporting that the LSU running back will miss the first two games of the upcoming season due to academic issues. According to the report, Emery is still attempting to appeal the suspension.
The suspension is related to the academic issues that held Emery out of the entire 2021 season. Throughout this spring and fall camp, LSU head coach Brian Kelly and numerous members of the coaching staff have publicly raved about the senior running back's progress in the classroom and maintained that he was in good academic standing.
Emery is not the only one that will be sidelined due to academics, as LSU junior cornerback Raydarious Jones has also been suspended for the entire 2022 season.
