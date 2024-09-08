Report: LSU defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory out for the season with achilles injury

BATON ROUGE - LSU defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory will miss the remainder of the season due to an achilles injury, multiple reports said.

Guillory, a fifth-year senior from Alexandria, has worked his way up to being LSU's best defensive tackle. Before the 2024 season, Guillory had only started three games.

Guillory went down early in LSU's 44-21 home opener against Nicholls State and didn't return to the game.

The Tigers are headed to Columbia, South Carolina, to face the Gamecocks Saturday, Sept. 14.