Report: LSU Baseball hiring former Twins pitching coach
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is reportedly hiring Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson.
BREAKING: @LSUbaseball is hiring @Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new pitching coach, sources tell @d1baseball. Johnson has spent the last four seasons with the #Twins and marks a blockbuster hire for Jay Johnson. #LSU https://t.co/iXDPdKS6pm pic.twitter.com/OVkWIrQgXS— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 26, 2022
In a rare midseason move, Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson will leave the first-place AL Central organization to become the new pitching coach at LSU https://t.co/qpXN1lBgSu— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2022
