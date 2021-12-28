Report indicates gas prices may flirt with $4 a gallon by Memorial Day

In late November, President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help reduce the cost of gasoline.

According to AAA, the national average at the pump fell to $3.29 a gallon on Monday, which is a 13 cent reduction from the peak of $3.42 on November 8.

But that's still a pretty penny for most Americans, and according to a new GasBuddy (an app that tracks fuel prices, demand and outages) forecast, the price of fuel is going to get higher as we move into the New Year.

According to CNN, the new forecast predicts the national average will rise to $3.41 a gallon in 2022.