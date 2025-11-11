50°
REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy

3 hours 14 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, November 11 2025
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

TAMPA BAY — Former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Josh Williams was suspended by the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. 

According to Schefter, Williams was suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. He can return after the Bucs' week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Williams played in 60 games in six seasons for the Tigers and was a member of the 2019 national championship-winning team. 

