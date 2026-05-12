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REPORT: ESPN College GameDay will host show from Baton Rouge when LSU football hosts Clemson in Week 1
BATON ROUGE - ESPN College GameDay will kick off the 2026 season in Baton Rouge, with plans to broadcast live from LSU’s campus ahead of the Tigers’ Week 1 showdown against Clemson at Tiger Stadium.
According to Pete Nakos of On3, the show will be on site for what will mark Lane Kiffin’s debut as LSU’s head coach.
The matchup is a rematch of last season’s opener, when LSU traveled to Clemson and came away with a 17-10 win at Memorial Stadium in a battle of preseason top-10 teams.
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This year’s “Battle of the Tigers” is set for Saturday, Sept. 5 in Baton Rouge, giving GameDay a front-row seat to one of the most anticipated games of opening weekend. Kickoff time has not yet been announced.
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