New multi-tenant office building complex being built on Stumberg Lane, reports say

BATON ROUGE — A new 12,000 sq. ft. office complex is being constructed along Stumberg Lane between Jefferson Highway and Coursey Boulevard.

The Advocate reports that the new development by Stirling Properties will consist of four 3,000-square-foot garden office buildings. The paper notes that construction of the first building is scheduled to begin at the start of 2027.

No tenants have committed to moving into The Bloc @ Stumberg's small, single-tenant workspaces, but companies that need small office space, like medical companies, are being targeted as potential occupants.