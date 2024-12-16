Report: Boil & Roux says it will close after disputes with Metro Council member, liquor board

BATON ROUGE — According to a published report, a popular seafood restaurant at the center of a dispute over the noise it purportedly generates plans to close by the end of the year.

The owner of Boil & Roux told The Advocate on Monday that he'll shutter the restaurant Dec. 30. "Circumstances have brought us to this point," Maurice Walker texted, according to the newspaper.

Metro Council member Denise Amoroso said some of Boil & Roux's patrons had been disrespectful to the restaurant's neighbors. “All we ever asked was that they obey noise ordinances and respect the neighbors ... and they did not,” Amoroso said, according to the newspaper. She said she was "standing in for my neighbors as their city council person."

Walker has also had disputes with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board and claims the agency still holds some of its liquor. He sued the board in 2023, saying the panel wasn't applying laws evenly and that a nearby Mexican restaurant had not faced the same level of code enforcement.

The board suspended the restaurant's liquor license for two months last February and placed the business on a year of probation.

Separately, the newspaper reported, the restaurant's landlord has twice filed lawsuits seeking its eviction over nonpayment of rent.