Report: 46 people found dead in semi-truck outside of San Antonio

Photo: KSAT

SAN ANTONIO - At least 42 people were found dead in the back of a semi-truck outside of San Antonio on Monday.

According to KSAT, police said 16 more people were taken to hospitals in varying conditions. Officers told the news outlet the victims were both women and men, including teenagers and young adults.

Fire officials said the trailer did not have air conditioning or water and the people died of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

KSAT meteorologists said the temperature was 101 degrees before an afternoon shower arrived at 2 p.m.

Multiple SAPD sources tell me it’s at least 40 people dead. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Death toll could rise. https://t.co/zdb5KC6Q4M — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 28, 2022

According to San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said three people are in custody. The investigation has been turned into federal authorities.