Report: 46 people found dead in semi-truck outside of San Antonio

3 hours 18 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, June 27 2022 Jun 27, 2022 June 27, 2022 8:02 PM June 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: KSAT

SAN ANTONIO - At least 42 people were found dead in the back of a semi-truck outside of San Antonio on Monday.

According to KSAT, police said 16 more people were taken to hospitals in varying conditions. Officers told the news outlet the victims were both women and men, including teenagers and young adults. 

Fire officials said the trailer did not have air conditioning or water and the people died of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

KSAT meteorologists said the temperature was 101 degrees before an afternoon shower arrived at 2 p.m.

According to San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said three people are in custody. The investigation has been turned into federal authorities. 

