Latest Weather Blog
Report: 46 people found dead in semi-truck outside of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - At least 42 people were found dead in the back of a semi-truck outside of San Antonio on Monday.
According to KSAT, police said 16 more people were taken to hospitals in varying conditions. Officers told the news outlet the victims were both women and men, including teenagers and young adults.
Fire officials said the trailer did not have air conditioning or water and the people died of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
KSAT meteorologists said the temperature was 101 degrees before an afternoon shower arrived at 2 p.m.
Multiple SAPD sources tell me it’s at least 40 people dead. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Death toll could rise. https://t.co/zdb5KC6Q4M— Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 28, 2022
Trending News
According to San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said three people are in custody. The investigation has been turned into federal authorities.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three missing boaters found dead in Lake Maurepas
-
Livingston Parish road gets temp fix, residents say more needs to be...
-
Work underway at LSU lakes as restoration project enters early phases
-
Catholic High Sports2-A-Days Preview
-
Missing boater found dead in Lake Maurepas; search continues for 2 others