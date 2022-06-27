75°
Report: 42 people found dead in semi-truck outside of San Antonio

1 hour 2 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, June 27 2022 Jun 27, 2022 June 27, 2022 8:02 PM June 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: KSAT

SAN ANTONIO - At least 42 people were found dead in the back of a semi-truck outside of San Antonio on Monday.

According to KSAT, police said 16 more people were taken to hospitals in varying conditions.

No information on what happened to the people inside the truck, where they were going or where they came from has been released.

