Report: 42 people found dead in semi-truck outside of San Antonio

Photo: KSAT

SAN ANTONIO - At least 42 people were found dead in the back of a semi-truck outside of San Antonio on Monday.

According to KSAT, police said 16 more people were taken to hospitals in varying conditions.

Multiple SAPD sources tell me it’s at least 40 people dead. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Death toll could rise. https://t.co/zdb5KC6Q4M — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 28, 2022

No information on what happened to the people inside the truck, where they were going or where they came from has been released.