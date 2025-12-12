66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rep. Julia Letlow announces on X that she's engaged to be married

2 hours 37 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, December 12 2025 Dec 12, 2025 December 12, 2025 3:17 PM December 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow announced on X Friday that she is engaged to be married.

Letlow, 44, posted a photo of her with former LSU baseball player Kevin Ainsworth, who is a partner at the Jones Walker firm in Baton Rouge. Her office said the proposal was made at the White House before a party that included several members of Congress.

Letlow's first husband Luke Letlow was elected to Congress in 2020 but died from COVID-19 before taking office. Julia Letlow won a special election in March 2021 and has been re-elected twice since. After redistricting, her north Louisiana district now extends well into Baton Rouge.

Ainsworth earned a bachelor's degree in business management from LSU in 1996 and his law degree from LSU four years later. He was on the LSU baseball team from 1993-95.

A wedding date wasn't immediately announced.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days