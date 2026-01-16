69°
Rep. Cleo Fields visits East Baton Rouge Parish schools as part of 'Congressman to Classroom' initiative

2 hours 20 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, January 16 2026 Jan 16, 2026 January 16, 2026 10:48 AM January 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Rep. Cleo Fields visited three East Baton Rouge Parish School District campuses on Friday to kick off his Congress to the Classroom initiative. 

The initiative, seeing Fields visit 52 schools ranging from kindergarten to college across Louisiana's Sixth Congressional District over the course of the year, aims to strengthen students' understanding of government, highlight the importance of education and encourage civic engagement by directly connecting the youth with their elected representative.

Fields, who introduced bills like the Teacher Loan Forgiveness Enhancement Act and the Supporting Teachers Through Tax Fairness Act, visited Claiborne Elementary School, Istrouma High School and the Community School for Apprenticeship Learning. 

"Education has always been and will always be the cornerstone of our society,” Fields said. "When students are exposed early to how government works and understand the role they play in shaping communities, they are empowered to become
informed, engaged citizens."

Fields previously chaired the Louisiana Senate Education Committee, helping to advance education reforms like making kindergarten mandatory.

