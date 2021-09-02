Remnants of Ida spawn dangerous conditions in northeast, killing nine

NEW YORK CITY, New York- After making its way out of Louisiana and heading northeast, Tropical Storm Ida continued to leave a trail of disaster in its wake.

According to CNN, at least nine people in the northeast lost their lives in storm-related incidents.

The tragedies occurred in New York and New Jersey as Ida battered the region.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told reporters an 86-year-woman, who lived in Corona, Queens, was found in the basement by her son just before midnight last night.

Seven other weather-related deaths were previously reported by the NYPD in various boroughs of New York City.

In Passaic, New Jersey, Mayor Hector Lora told CNN reporters that a man in his 70s was in a vehicle that was overtaken by floodwaters. Firefighters who attempted to help the man were swept under the vehicle, making it impossible to reach him.

Sadly, the man's body was retrieved after the incident.

In another storm-related event, a mother and son in Jamaica, Queens were killed when floodwaters broke through the basement of their home and caused a wall within the structure to collapse, ultimately killing a man in his 20's and his mother, who was in her 40's.

A neighbor who lived next door to the deceased mother and son described the frightening situation to WABC ABC 7, "It's something unreal, I've never seen something like this before. The water came in five minutes like four feet, real fast and it was up for about forty-five minutes before everything disappeared."

Officers throughout the city have been responding to 911 calls of people affected by the storm.@NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit personnel just rescued a disabled man & his dog who were trapped in a basement with 3 feet of water. They were both rescued & are on dry ground. pic.twitter.com/oamGAaM76d — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 2, 2021

Remnants of Ida produced record rainfall which led to severe flooding across all five boroughs leaving streets underwater, drivers stranded and subways shut down.