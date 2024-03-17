64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Remains of two Walker K9 officers moved to new police station

Sunday, March 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WALKER - The remains of two fallen Walker Police K9 officers were moved and re-interred outside the new Walker Police Department. 

Captain John Sharp said K9 Levi and K9 Ico each served the department for many years until they died. They were buried at the former Walker Police Department. When the building moved recently, officers moved the K9's remains and re-interred them outside the new station. 

"Now that our time together in this world is done, we remember you in our thoughts and in the stories we tell. Through this you live on," an officer said during the ceremony. 

