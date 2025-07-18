Religious leaders speak out after man is fired for misgendering co-worker

BATON ROUGE – After a pastor was fired from the Goodwood library for refusing to use the proper pronouns for a co-worker, another pastor took over the library’s board meeting to speak out against the firing.

According to the library’s written inclusivity policy, Luke Ash’s firing was above board. Still, after our initial report aired, religious and state leaders spoke out against the policy online and at the library’s latest board meeting.

Ash, a pastor at Stevendale Baptist Church, was fired last week after a conversation with a co-worker at the Goodwood Library. In speaking about another co-worker, Ash refused to use the pronouns a co-worker instructed be used.

"I believe that there are religious convictions and there are other kinds of convictions, and when those things are in contradiction with each other, there has to be given preference for one or the other," Ash said.

According to the library’s written policy, the library provides an atmosphere in which all employees are welcomed, accepted, and respected. It also says all employees have the right to be addressed by their proper pronouns.

“No malice in my heart, I just refuse to use the preferred pronouns,” he said.

Logan Wolf, a board member at Forum for Equality, spoke in response.

"This person willingly violated policies and procedures of the East Baton Rouge Library towards another employee, and I think that's not okay," Wolf said.

Thursday, Pastor Lewis Richardson spoke out against the firing to the Library board.

"Their budget is funding a priority that has led to this Christian man being released," Richardson said. “I think we need to start on this local level and work to bring about change within our library system.”

Members of the board insisted the conversation was not on topic.

"I believe that there are limited things that we can say because it is an HR issue, but that was just the wrong place, the wrong time," Library Board Member Darryl Hurst said.

Attorney General Liz Murrill also responded to the firing in a press release.

Louisiana law prohibits discrimination based on religion in the workplace. This was a public employee in a taxpayer-funded public library. The government can’t force you to violate your conscience or deeply held religious beliefs.