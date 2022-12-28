Refunds coming to Entergy customers after agency ruling

BATON ROUGE - Entergy customers across Louisiana will be receiving refunds from the utility following a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which found problems with accounting practices involving the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant.

The agency determined that Entergy had been overbilling consumers for years.

The rulings direct refunds to customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Arkansas, but it wasn't immediately clear how the amounts would be determined.

Mississippi had also been party to the case but reached a separate settlement.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission hailed the decisions as a win for Louisiana residents. Entergy -- though noting its disagreement with certain findings -- called it a "positive step toward resolving a number of long-standing issues raised by our retail regulators."

The Grand Gulf facility is located in Port Gibson, Miss., and is operated by SERI, an Entergy subsidiary. The energy commission found that SERI was collecting certain taxes that were not fully paid to the government -- thus overbilling customers.

Louisiana regulators filed a 9-figure complaint, claiming mismanagement and citing "sub-par" output from the plant from 2016 until 2020.