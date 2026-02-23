47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REDUCE YOUR RISK: Heart disease a leading killer in Louisiana

40 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 7:50 PM February 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Heart disease is the leading killer of men and women in Louisiana.

A Baton Rouge man was planning on making music and memories with his grandchildren in retirement, but his heart and his health had other plans. 

Trending News

Watch as WBRZ's John Pastorek tells the story of a local guitarist who struggled with his heart health, and learn how you can reduce your risk. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days