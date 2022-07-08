Records: Woman died after riding Disney's Space Mountain

Image: KTVN

ORLANDO, Fla - Records show that a woman died after riding Walt Disney World's Space Mountain this past summer.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 55-year-old Pamela Lynn Haynes of Kingsport, Tennessee, lost consciousness after getting off the ride in July. A report recently filed with the state of Florida says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The Orange-Osceola Medical Examiner's Office reports that Haynes died of cardiopulmonary arrest and septic shock. A doctor said she had a history of high blood pressure, congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Haynes' death was included in a quarterly report theme parks are required to submit to the state. The report was made public this week.