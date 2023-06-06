74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Recall petition filed against Jefferson Parish president

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 12 2016 Oct 12, 2016 October 12, 2016 3:19 PM October 12, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

BATON ROUGE - A Metairie attorney has filed a petition with the Louisiana Secretary of State seeking to recall Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.

Robert Evans III filed the petition Wednesday. In a news release, Evans said Yenni's recently admitted "improper" texting with a 17-year-old boy last year constitutes "outrageous, immoral and unacceptable behavior." He says Yenni is unfit to serve.

Trending News

The recall effort now has 180 days to collect just over 90,000 signatures - one-third of the current number of registered voters, which as of Tuesday was 270,471.

Yenni has repeatedly said he will not resign. He says the allegations do not impact his ability to effectively govern.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days