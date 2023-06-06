74°
Recall petition filed against Jefferson Parish president
BATON ROUGE - A Metairie attorney has filed a petition with the Louisiana Secretary of State seeking to recall Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.
Robert Evans III filed the petition Wednesday. In a news release, Evans said Yenni's recently admitted "improper" texting with a 17-year-old boy last year constitutes "outrageous, immoral and unacceptable behavior." He says Yenni is unfit to serve.
The recall effort now has 180 days to collect just over 90,000 signatures - one-third of the current number of registered voters, which as of Tuesday was 270,471.
Yenni has repeatedly said he will not resign. He says the allegations do not impact his ability to effectively govern.
