77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rare, two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey forest

1 hour 17 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 September 05, 2019 6:49 AM September 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WSET

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - It looks like something from a science fiction movie.
 
A newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake has been found in New Jersey's Pine Barrens. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other.
 
Two employees at the organization spotted the reptile in a nest where a timber rattlesnake was giving birth late last month.
 
Zappalorti tells NJ Advance Media it's the only two-headed timber rattlesnake ever found in New Jersey. He says it likely wouldn't be able to survive in the wild because its heads could get snagged on something.
 
Herpetological Associates will care for the snake.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days