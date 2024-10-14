Rare Jimi Hendrix recordings, personal items to be auctioned off in November

LONDON (CNN) — Several rare Jimi Hendrix master tapes, recordings and personal items will be auctioned off in London next month, CNN said.

Alternate versions of popular songs such as "Little Miss Lover" and "Up from the Skies" will be auctioned off as well as 50 rare tapes that include some unreleased and unheard tracks. The auction house expects it to sell for up to $260,000.

Personal items such as a dry cleaning bill for a gold suit and an eviction notice from Hendrix's record company informing him he was being evicted from Ringo Starr's London flat because of noise complaints will also be auctioned off.

The auction is Nov. 15 and will include items associated with Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen, John Lennon and others as well.