Rapper Lit Yoshi's bond revoked after weapons found in his Florida home

Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, also known as 'Lit Yoshi,'

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Mieyoshi Tyree Edwards, a Baton Rouge rapper known to most fans as 'Lit Yoshi,' remains behind bars in St. Tammany Parish on Friday, after a judge revoked his $1.82 million bond Thursday, according to The Advocate.

The news outlet says State District Judge Tarvald Smith made the decision following an FBI agent's confirmation that while under house arrest in Florida, Edwards was found to have five guns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest in his home.

So, Edwards will stay in jail until his trial, which has not been scheduled yet. Judge Smith said he intends to set a trial date on November 8, which is when a status conference will take place.

The 22-year-old rapper will be tried on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The alleged criminal activity he's accused of centers around his rivalries with other Louisiana rappers. The tension between the groups developed into gunfights and shootings during 2020.

Investigators linked Edwards to the TBG (Top Boy Gorilla) group, even describing Edwards as a "top enforcer" with the TBG gang.

Officials say TBG is at odds with a rival local gang called 'NBA' (Never Broke Again) that was founded by Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.

Baton Rouge shootings

The fighting between the two groups is believed to play a central role in the seven attempted first-degree murder counts Edwards faces in Baton Rouge. These stem from two shootings last year on April 20 and July 4.

During these incidents, three adults and two children were injured.

Slidell shooting incident

In addition to the Baton Rouge shootings, officials say the two groups had an encounter in Slidell in April of 2020 when officers responded to reports of a shooting on April 29 and later discovered the intended target was likely a man signed to the NBA record label who allegedly had a "hit" out on him.

The man and another person, who was injured in the shooting, had just gotten into a car outside a Slidell apartment complex when they were shot at.

The intended target, who did not get hit during the gunfire, was scheduled to testify against Edwards about another shooting incident and detectives later discovered a YouTube video posted in March 2020 in which Edwards referred to the target as a "snitch."

Miami shooting incident

There was another shooting incident involving Edwards that occurred in Miami back in May of 2019, and though Edwards was not charged in that particular case, Judge Smith ruled in February that evidence from the Miami incident and the Slidell shooting can be used against Edwards in his ongoing attempted murder case.

On Thursday, Edwards attended the hearing virtually from St. Tammany Parish Jail.

During the meeting, it was revealed that none of the firearms discovered during the Florida search were in Edwards' bedroom, but bullets and gun boxes were left in plain view.

Though Edwards' attorney argued that the rapper did not physically possess any of the guns found in the Miami home, Smith said the mere presence of the weapons in his home violated bond terms.

According to The Advocate, Judge Smith asked the prosecution and defense where the rapper should be jailed, as he had "serious concerns" about Edwards staying in East Baton Rouge Parish, which is where his ongoing feud with NBA is based.