91°
Latest Weather Blog
Raising Cane's to donate percentage of profits from Thursday sales to homeless shelter on Maui
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana favorite Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is sending help overseas after wildfires wracked the island of Maui and left over 100 people dead.
Thursday, 15% of all proceeds from Canes' 750+ locations will be donated to the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Lahaina supporting those who have been left without a place to stay in the wake of the fires.
Funding will also be used to help rebuild KHAKO's Westside Center, a 78-unit housing center that was completely lost in the blaze.
Trending News
Donations will be automatically applied to orders, so no need to mention it to your cashier—just ask for your favorite combo on Thursday to help out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three displaced, home deemed total loss after fire off Airline Highway
-
Deputies find body of missing New Iberia man while investigating crash on...
-
After finding missing man's bones in East Feliciana, deputies arrest BR man...
-
Jury finds Baton Rouge business man guilty of murder in his wife's...
-
Attorneys ask federal judge to move juveniles out of Angola campus, hearing...