Raising Cane's to donate percentage of profits from Thursday sales to homeless shelter on Maui

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana favorite Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is sending help overseas after wildfires wracked the island of Maui and left over 100 people dead. 

Thursday, 15% of all proceeds from Canes' 750+ locations will be donated to the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Lahaina supporting those who have been left without a place to stay in the wake of the fires. 

Funding will also be used to help rebuild KHAKO's Westside Center, a 78-unit housing center that was completely lost in the blaze. 

Donations will be automatically applied to orders, so no need to mention it to your cashier—just ask for your favorite combo on Thursday to help out. 

