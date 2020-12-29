Raising Cane's partners with 'Built For Business' TV show to bring BR-based chicken nationwide

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's has partnered with the hit TV show Built For Business to design food trucks that can transport its famous chicken finger meals across the country on wheels and in style.

With restaurants in over half of the states nationwide, the company has decided to head to uncharted territories with two food trucks.

The Baton Rouge-based company says the trucks are equipped with a DJ stand on the roof, rotating disco balls, and four LED screens on the side.

Raising Cane's was featured on season two of Built For Business. The episode aired on Christmas Eve.

