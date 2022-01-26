45°
Raising Cane's officially closing downtown Baton Rouge location

Wednesday, January 26 2022
Source: The Advocate
By: Nick Perlin
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is permanently shuttering its downtown location after the restaurant closed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Founder Todd Graves told The Advocate the location had to shut down because they were "unable to reach an agreement on the lease." 

The fast food restaurant on the corner of Third and Florida Street first opened in 2014. It shut down in March 2020 and was used to produce protective equipment during the pandemic. 

When indoor dining returned to Baton Rouge later in 2020, the location remained closed and many employees were reassigned to work at other Raising Cane's locations in the area.

