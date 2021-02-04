Latest Weather Blog
Rain and cooler temperatures set to move in tonight
The weather pattern is changing as we head into the rest of the week.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: Clouds will be moving in all day today and by the afternoon the skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hit the low 70s. A few showers will be possible this evening but the bulk of the showers will move through overnight. The most active time for showers in the Baton Rouge area will be between 10 pm Thursday and 1 am Friday. A cold front will be pushing showers through quickly and the entire viewing area will be mostly clear very early on Friday morning.
*CHANGES* Up Next: There will be some dry time early tomorrow morning, but the showers will be back in the late morning. A flow shift is going to allow for showers to continue through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. They will be on and off… mostly on for areas south of Baton Rouge. Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s. On and off showers are expected to return Saturday and again they will be mostly in areas south of Baton Rouge. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will be in the low 60s. Next week is set to start on a rainy note as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University hosts Feb. 4th vaccination event at FG Clark Activity Center
-
EBR officials aim to provide expanded COVID testing opportunities to African Americans
-
Signing day caps of recruiting process marred by pandemic
-
Service dog relieves stress for health care workers fighting COVID
-
Traffic nightmare over Intracoastal Canal on LA-1 to be resolved with new...
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships