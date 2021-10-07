78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rachel Maddow says she underwent surgery for skin cancer

1 hour 44 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 8:22 AM October 07, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Rachel Maddow

Television news program host and liberal political commentator Rachel Maddow announced Wednesday that she recently underwent a procedure for skin cancer.

Maddow shared the news on her show and assured viewers that she will be "absolutely fine."

The 48-year-old television personality said she had a cancerous mole removed from her neck last week at a New York hospital and took a few days off afterwards.

She said her doctors confirmed that they "got all of it" and that she's "going to be totally fine."

Maddow then encouraged her viewers to get checked for skin cancer.

Trending News

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop the illness in their lifetime.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days