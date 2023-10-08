Quiana Brown's family speaks about her death at her memorial

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police still don't know who was driving the car that hit and killed a woman last Sunday. Moments after a Baton Rouge Police Officer ran over a 38-year-old Quiana Brown on North Foster Drive. Saturday, Brown's family remembered her life at the spot where it was cut short.

The family's attorney Yaysha Clark said the family has been torn apart by tragic loss after Quiana's mother passed weeks before.

"There really are no words to describe how this family feels," Clark said.

Balloons scattered the sky, and tears poured down cheeks. Brown's cousin, Latonya Darensbourg adding how special Quiana was.

"She was not just a regular person, walking the streets that didn't have family and that wasn't supported,"Darenbourg said.

Last Sunday, Quiana was struck by an unknown gray sedan. Police say the car likely now has damage to the hood.

"It is tragic. We've lost so much, and to lose this young life there's no words," Darensbourg said. "I have no words."

Soon after the incident, the car drove away from the scene. A Baton Rouge Police car responding to the scene, hit Brown again as she laid in the street. It's unknown if Brown was dead before the BRPD unit hit her, but the family wants answers and justice.

"We don't want to send the message to the public that police can do whatever they want and get away with it," Clark said. "So it will have a huge impact, and we will rally behind Quiana Brown until she gets justice, the justice she deserves."