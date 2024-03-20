Questions remain over owner of land for proposed Livingston Parish subdivision

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A Livingston Parish resident is suing the parish school board for land that a neighborhood is contracted to be built on.

The suit was filed Monday by Henry Harris for a piece of land that will be part of the 1,200 acre Deer Run subdivision. He says he bought the property last week from the rightful owners, who are not the people developing the property.

Harris was sold the land by a woman named Margaret Cagnola, who lives in Texas. According to court documents, he paid her $1,000 for 1% in her land.

When WBRZ reached out to Cagnola, she told us she just found out about the property a few weeks ago.

Cagnola cited a Supreme Court case ruling from the 1800s that involved her great, great grandfather, which she claims states he owned the land and she inherited it. She also said there are no records that prove that they aren't the rightful owners or that they sold the land after that court ruling. Cagnola says she's working on finding all the family members who may have a piece of their own land.

The Livingston Parish School Board bought 50 acres of land in 2017. He claims the school system bought the property and should have known about the long-standing issue with the title.

WBRZ reached out to the school system and the developers, but did not receive comment.