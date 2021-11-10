'Quantum Leap' and 'Blue Velvet' actor, Dean Stockwell, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES, California - Hollywood is mourning the loss of a prolific actor who portrayed a variety of memorable characters throughout the 1980's and 1990's.

According to Variety, Dean Stockwell passed away Sunday at the age of 85.

Stockwell is widely known for his roles in David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”; in the comedy “Married to the Mob,” for which he was Oscar nominated; and on the long-running science fiction sereis, “Quantum Leap,” for which he was Emmy nominated.

As Stockwell worked alongside his Quantum Leap co-star, Scott Bakula, from 1989-1993, the two became close friends.

Bakula speaks of Stockwell as a kind man with a variety of interests that ranged from music to the environment to golf.

“I loved him dearly and was honored to know him,” Bakula said. “He made me a better human being.”

According to Deadline, Stockwell retired from acting in 2015 and pursued a career as an artist, exhibiting various works under his full name, Robert Dean Stockwell.

The beloved actor's friends and family described him as a rebel who loved to act, to laugh, smoke cigars and play golf.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Stockwell, and their two children, Austin Stockwell and Sophie Stockwell.