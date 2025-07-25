Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta says he is running for Senate against incumbent Bill Cassidy

METAIRIE — Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta announced Friday that he will be running for Bill Cassidy's Senate seat, joining two other Republican challengers.

Skrmetta, a 67-year-old Republican from Metairie, has served as District 1 PSC since 2015.

“After years of standing up to mega corporations to protect consumers, I’m ready to take the battle to the Beltway. I will embark on a journey with our President to reclaim what makes our republic great. We must protect our Southern border, invest in our military strength, and stop Green New Deal whims. We must have fair and balanced trade," Skrmett said in a social media video announcing his campaign.

Skrmetta also said he wants to "return power to parents to decide what’s best for their child’s education," as well as proclaiming his support for the state's oil and gas industry and opposition to rising drug costs, out-of-control insurance rates and inflation.

"Our state needs a U.S. Senator who will support a strong conservative agenda. I am a staunch conservative and constitutionalist," added Skrmetta, who served as Louisiana Campaign Chairman for Donald Trump for President in the president's three runs for office.

Skrmetta joins Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming and State Sen. Blake Miguez in the 2026 race for Cassidy's seat in the U.S. Senate. Cassidy, the incumbent, said that he is seeking reelection.

Gov. Jeff Landry has also reportedly pushed Trump to weigh a primary challenger to Cassidy, with Rep. Julia Letlow as a possible candidate.