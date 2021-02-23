71°
Public invited to help name LSU veterinary school's newest resident raptor

2 hours 48 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, February 23 2021 Feb 23, 2021 February 23, 2021 10:50 AM February 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE—The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is asking for the public's assistance in naming its newest resident raptor, a Mississippi kite.

The hospital says there are six names from to choose from:

Melvin

Junior

Burreaux

Pip

Paulo

Oscar

According to LSU SVM officials, each “vote” costs $1 by means of a Venmo donation to @WHL_Raptors.

Voting closes on February 28.

Click here for more information.

The LSU SVM's Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana currently accepts more than 1,000 wild mammals, birds, and reptiles annually, with a 15% increase in caseload anticipated each year.

The hospital does not charge a fee to the Good Samaritans who bring in these sick and injured animals; the Wildlife Hospital provides this medical care from funds donated to the Wildlife Hospital.

To find out how to support LSU SVM, please contact Tracy Evans, senior director of development, at 225-578-9870 or tracy@lsu.edu.

Donations can also be made online by visiting lsufoundation.org/givetovetmed and selecting "Wildlife Hospital."

 

