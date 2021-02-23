Latest Weather Blog
Public invited to help name LSU veterinary school's newest resident raptor
BATON ROUGE—The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is asking for the public's assistance in naming its newest resident raptor, a Mississippi kite.
The hospital says there are six names from to choose from:
Melvin
Junior
Burreaux
Pip
Paulo
Oscar
According to LSU SVM officials, each “vote” costs $1 by means of a Venmo donation to @WHL_Raptors.
Voting closes on February 28.
Click here for more information.
The LSU SVM's Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana currently accepts more than 1,000 wild mammals, birds, and reptiles annually, with a 15% increase in caseload anticipated each year.
The hospital does not charge a fee to the Good Samaritans who bring in these sick and injured animals; the Wildlife Hospital provides this medical care from funds donated to the Wildlife Hospital.
To find out how to support LSU SVM, please contact Tracy Evans, senior director of development, at 225-578-9870 or tracy@lsu.edu.
Donations can also be made online by visiting lsufoundation.org/givetovetmed and selecting "Wildlife Hospital."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Eyewitness recounts disturbing deadly bridge crash Tuesday
-
Black History Month: Formally Black high schools have stories to share
-
Traffic Alert: Zachary crash & congestion on I-10 East from LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151
-
Louisiana native, St. Jude spokesperson prepares for space flight
-
Tickets for this year's Saint Jude dream home giveaway are now on...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian
-
Full interview with legendary LSU Gymnastics Coach D-D Breaux
-
Youth movement could be key for LSU gym againt Florida