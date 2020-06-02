83°
Protesters return to Baton Rouge shopping center Tuesday, march across Siegen Lane

Tuesday, June 02 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Protesters were gathered back near the Super Target on Siegen Lane Tuesday to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. 

Protesters once again gathered peacefully at the edge of the shopping center parking lot near I-10 around 5 p.m.. Dozens of protesters gathered along Siegen before crossing the road with the help of sheriff's deputies.

The nearby Target once again had its entrance boarded up, but it did not appear that protesters were making their way toward the storefront.

Two were arrested during a previous demonstration Monday night for allegedly trying to incite violence, but the protest largely went on without incident.

