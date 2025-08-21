79°
Protest held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison over conditions of prison

1 hour 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 7:42 PM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A protest was held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday evening due to the conditions of the prison.

The protest happened around 6 p.m. Organizers said they organized it to "demand accountability" and to "fight for the safety of every person inside."

