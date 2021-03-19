Prosecutors say Lafayette man accused of hate crime attempted to lure, torture & kill gay men

Chance Seneca

LAFAYETTE - Officials released disturbing new details in a case involving a 19-year-old Lafayette man accused of using a dating app to lure in victims who he planned to kidnap, torture and then kill.

KATC reported Chance Seneca, 19, had been indicted on six federal charges, with prosecutors saying the teen used a dating app to lure gay and bisexual men into a trap.

Before Thursday, local news outlets were only aware of Seneca targeting one victim, but prosecutors revealed that there have been at least two more.

The indictment claims Seneca attempted to kidnap one man and was successful in kidnapping two other men after meeting up with them via Grindr, which is a dating app for gay and bisexual men.

The indictment goes on to say Seneca intended to dismember the men and keep parts of their bodies as trophies, mementos and food.

KATC spoke with one of Seneca's alleged victims, Holden White, in November, who said, "This is a hate crime due to the fact that he made it a point to choose a gay man on a gay app; he made sure I was a gay man. And then in the same breath, he also idolized Jefferey Dahmer. What Jeffery Dahmer did was he choose gay men and lured them back to his house and he would kill them."

White was left with severe wounds after the attack.

"It wasn't just one swipe. It was literally him sawing into my wrist and I was like screaming and crying in pain."

White went on to say of Seneca,"He is getting what he deserves and justice will continue to be served."

KATC notes that if convicted, Seneca faces up to life in prison.