Prosecutors expected to call more LSU fraternity members to witness stand Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - More members of the banned LSU fraternity at the center of a deadly hazing case are getting ready for their day on the witness stand, which starts Wednesday morning.

The question at the center of the trial against Matthew Naquin: Who's to blame in the death of Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver?

Naquin was in court Tuesday, he's facing a negligent homicide charge after Gruver drank himself to death almost two years ago. Naquin entered a not guilty plea to the obstruction charge after more than 700 files were deleted from his phone the same day a search warrant was issued.

A jury of six has been selected for Naquin's trial. Two alternate jurors have also been selected in the event that one or more of the jurors cannot participate.

Here's what we know going into day three of the trial:

-More than 45 people are subpoenaed to testify for the prosecution; 10 took the stand Tuesday.

-Three former members of Phi Delta Theta, who were also arrested, testified Tuesday and called Naquin the aggressor.

-Sean Pennison said he heard Naquin screaming at the pledges the night Gruver died.

-Ryan Isto said Naquin had a "mild dislike" of Gruver, that Gruver "did not fit in," and said he saw Gruver smoke marijuana with a gas mask.

-Patrick Forde testified about Naquin shooting pledges with an air-soft gun, and that Naquin said "I can do whatever I want."

-Naquin's attorney argued Gruver was the reckless one, taking advantage of living away from his parents to drink and smoke marijuana.

-Gruver is expected to be painted as "out of control," and that he voluntarily drank the night he died.

***********

Prosecutors will be presenting their case over the next few days.