Prosecutors, Callihan seek another delay for formal charges after death of Loranger woman and daughter

NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors and lawyers for a man accused of killing a Loranger woman and one of her daughters said Thursday they need more time to settle on which charges should go before a judge.

Daniel Callihan, 36, is accused of killing Callie Brunett, 35, at her Loranger home in June. Her daughter Erin, 4, was found dead the next day near Jackson, Mississippi.

Twice before, a federal judge waived court deadlines and gave prosecutors and Callihan time to negotiate which charges might be brought. Thursday, the parties were back in court asking for more time.

The court did not immediately rule on the request to reset the deadline to Dec. 2.

As they had previously, the parties say that presenting an indictment before a hearing set for next Monday could be unfair to both sides.

Callihan also faces charges in Louisiana and Mississippi state courts. He is also accused of kidnapping another Brunett daughter; prosecutors say he told investigators he planned to keep the surviving daughter as a sex slave.

A co-defendant faces similar accusations.