81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating June shooting that left man shot in front yard of Alliquippa Street home

1 hour 5 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 10:24 AM July 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a June shooting left a man injured along Alliquippa Street.

According to BRPD, a man was found with a gunshot wound in the front yard of an Alliquippa home near Calumet Street around 5:48 p.m. on June 27. 

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. 

BRPD is investigating the shooting. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days