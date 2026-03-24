Proposed bill would ban gamblers who threaten athletes, coaches or referees

BATON ROUGE - A bill moving through the Louisiana Legislature would ban sports bettors who threaten athletes from using online gambling platforms.

Senate Bill 325 is sponsored by Senator Mike Reese of Vernon Parish, who said the goal is to make sure everyone involved in sports events is safe.

"Athletes across college and professional sports are increasingly facing harassment and threats from individuals with betting interests, especially as legal sports wagers expand nationwide. According to an ESPN article, one in three high-profile athletes receives abusive messages from bettors," said Senator Reese.

Under the proposal, complaints about threats or harassment could be reported to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. The board would have the authority to add those individuals to the existing list of people banned from betting on sports through casinos, sportsbooks and mobile betting apps.

The framework for the bill is modeled after similar laws passed in Ohio and West Virginia.

Karrington Watch said he places bets on different sports multiple times a week. He supports the bill, saying athletes shouldn't face potential danger because of someone else's bet.

"Good. It's not on the athletes to be threatened by what you put down," said Watch.

Senate Bill 325 now heads to the full Senate Floor.