Proponents and protestors take to LSU campus to voice feelings about conflict in Iran

BATON ROUGE - Free Speech Alley on LSU's campus echoed with both protests and support surrounding the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Some students say the U.S. overstepped with its airstrikes that killed many of Iran's leaders.

"We're here to show that imperialist attacks like this will not stand and we can't just sit idly by while the Trump administration is, you know, bombing civilians and killing children in Iran," Ziad Eissa said.

Supporters, many of them from Iran, say U.S. intervention was a good thing, along with the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"This is one of the best moments in my life," one supporter said.

"After forty-seven years of being oppressed by your regime, they feel kind of relieved. Yes, it is not done yet, but saying that Ayatollah, the evil Ayatollah, is dead," they said.

Hamed Ghassemi, who came to the U.S. from Iran decades ago, has for years protested against the current leadership and called for the U.S. to intervene.

"We're all here for humanity. We're here to inform people that this is the biggest thing that could happen," Ghassemi said.

In the middle of the chants and celebration on the LSU campus, students passed by watching Free Speech Alley live up to its name.

"I think it's important for everybody, just everybody state their own opinion. I mean, as long as everything stays peaceful, I think it's very important just for everybody to hear each side and get educated on both sides," a student said.