Property owners in Livingston Parish raising concerns over recent property tax spike
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish residents are frustrated after seeing a recent spike in their property taxes.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor said if you see an increase in your taxes, it’s because tax districts have raised their millage.
He said his office is responsible for assessing property value, but they do not determine tax increases.
“If I assess a property at $500,000 and it's zero millage on it then your tax bill is zero. It doesn’t matter what my assessment is. This is where it’s at. If I assess your property at $100,000 and there’s 100 mills on it your taxes are a $1,000," Taylor said.
Taylor said the rise in property value this year is up almost 40 percent. He said the majority of the increase comes from the expiration of discounts offered during the 2016 flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the biggest issue is the districts not lowering their millage. He said whatever value is raised it goes to the legislative auditor and they'll adjust the millage down for the districts.
“They say this is what you should take to get the same money you got last year, but at the same meeting, the districts then turn around and raise it back up to the maximum. That’s where your taxes are. That’s the tax increase you get,” Taylor said.
Taylor encourages residents to contact their districts concerning the millage rates.
