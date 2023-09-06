Propelled by unsolved murders, Baton Rouge crime camera initiative set to add license plate readers

Devin Page Jr. (left) and Allie Rice (right)

BATON ROUGE - The Page-Rice camera initiative, which helps fund crime cameras tied to police and sheriff’s offices, will add license plate readers next month.

Clay Young, who hosts the Clay Young Show weekly on WBRZ Plus and is a community activist, said Wednesday that the crime camera initiative will begin adding license plate readers in October.

A formal announcement will come later, Young said in a presentation to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

The crime camera network was born out of public outcry following the deaths of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and LSU senior Allie Rice.

The cameras were originally in downtown and have expanded to other areas.