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Tangipahoa Parish bridge to be closed through September

4 hours 40 minutes ago Sunday, April 05 2026 Apr 5, 2026 April 05, 2026 4:11 PM April 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TANGIPAHOA - Starting Monday, April 6, Tangipahoa Parish's Tyner Creek Bridge will be closed due to a replacement operation. 

DOTD says the closure is expected to last through September 2026. 

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Drivers will have to use the following detour:
-Drivers headed east may take La. 40 east to U.S. 51, then north to La. 16 east to re-intersect La. 1054
-Drivers headed west may take La. 16 west to U.S. 51 South to La. 40 East, to re-intersect La. 1054

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