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BRFD responds to apartment fire along Alvin Dark Avenue; Tiger Plaza unit ruled total loss

2 hours 12 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 6:13 AM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters responded to an apartment fire along Alvin Dark Avenue; investigators say it was ruled a total loss.

The fire at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex was first reported around 3:33 a.m., with crews arriving shortly afterwards. Within 35 minutes, the fire was under control.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex to see heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment, with two occupants already outside. They were transported by EMS as a precaution, officials said.

Firefighters inside the apartment said there were heavy flames in the kitchen and that the apartment received heavy damage. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading into neighboring units. 

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Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, BRFD officials said. 

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