Procter & Gamble recalls over 30 hair care products

Procter & Gamble has recalled over 30 aerosol hair care products, due to the possibility that the products may contain benzene, which is a cancer-causing agent.

According to CNN, P&G issued a statement explaining that the affected products likely will not expose people to levels of benzene high enough to cause health issues. That said, the company added that even though it has not "received any reports of adverse events," it is moving forward with the recall out of "an abundance of caution."

P&G asks that people who purchased the affected products throw them away.

The company is offering full refunds, and customers can fill out an online form or contact a hotline at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET).

The list of recalled products is below: